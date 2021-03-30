Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.77.

BEN opened at $30.11 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

