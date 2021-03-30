Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

FI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

