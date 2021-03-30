Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 424 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 424 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,772. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

