Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 843 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $131.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.