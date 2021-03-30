Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $73,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 246,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,429,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,923. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

