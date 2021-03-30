Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

