Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

