Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 549 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

