French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.78

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.78 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 22.80 ($0.30). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 210,705 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £19.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.78.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

