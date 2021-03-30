Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 58,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,261. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

