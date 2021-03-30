Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 58,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,261. The stock has a market cap of $286.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $910,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

