FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FULO remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. FullNet Communications has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand name; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; and voice and data solutions.

