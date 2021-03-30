FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops One Day Volume of $5,497.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $51,513.91 and approximately $5,497.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067965 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002390 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000805 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.