FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

