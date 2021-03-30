FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

