FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.