Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter.

GMDA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,969. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

