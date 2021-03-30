General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

