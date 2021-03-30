Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $101.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.43.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,711. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.