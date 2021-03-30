GeoCoin (GEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,042.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $82,042.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 57.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00335394 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.54 or 1.00000436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00110151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001140 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

