Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.30 ($119.18).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €83.70 ($98.47) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €54.60 ($64.24) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.52 and its 200-day moving average is €91.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

