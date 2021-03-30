GHOST (GHOST) Hits Market Cap of $6.43 Million

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GHOST has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $438,092.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

