Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.55. 14,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,572,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $545.60 million, a P/E ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 15.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

