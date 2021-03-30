Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.