Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,274 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,238,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

