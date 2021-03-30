Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $280.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.92. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.65 and a 12 month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

