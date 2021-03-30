Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,629 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 47.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

