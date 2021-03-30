Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 50,981.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.56% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STC opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

