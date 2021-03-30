Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,435 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

