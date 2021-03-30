Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 21,121 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.57% of Luminex worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

