Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 219,599 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

