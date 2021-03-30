Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.