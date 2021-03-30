Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,538. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

