Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,400 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the February 28th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company offers fashion, sports, lifestyle, contemporary, and premium collection of products. It also provides trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online and offline marketing, wholesale, trading, and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner and financial holding company.

