Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

