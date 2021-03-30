Gold Fields Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,849 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,693% compared to the typical volume of 102 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

GFI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 5,931,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 7.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,717,000 after buying an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 590.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

