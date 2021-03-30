Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Issues Earnings Results

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.