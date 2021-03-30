Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares dropped 7.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 2,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Specifically, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

