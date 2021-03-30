Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

GBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

GBDC stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,873 shares of company stock worth $261,531. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

