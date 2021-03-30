Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.83% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDP stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

