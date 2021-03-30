GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Up 169.3% in March

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 474.0 days.

GPTGF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. GPT Group has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

