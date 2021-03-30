Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,664. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

