Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Gap Up to $29.64

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $30.61. Great Western Bancorp shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,851,000 after buying an additional 115,010 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

