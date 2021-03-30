Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $246.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.