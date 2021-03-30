Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Grifols by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Grifols by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

