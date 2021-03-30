GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.12.

GSX opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

