Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.