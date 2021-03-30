Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,007 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.