Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,012 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,249 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $1,233,039. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

