Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 22,530 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,219. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPI. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

MGPI stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

